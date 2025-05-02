  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Until 2026

GTA 6 Delayed to May 2026​


In a statement, Rockstar apologized for the significant delay to the game, expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

https://www.ign.com/articles/gta-6-delayed-to-may-2026
 
