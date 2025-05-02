Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed Until 2026

StryderxX
GTA 6 Delayed to May 2026
In a statement, Rockstar apologized for the significant delay to the game, expected to be the biggest entertainment launch of all time.
"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected," Rockstar said. "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.
