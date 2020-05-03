GPU Repair

I've had an EVGA RTX 2080 since launch, and I think it may have had hardware issues from the beginning. It never performed as well as it seemed it should, and I recently figured out the boost clocks don't work.



Originally I mistook the poor performance as thermal throttling, so I installed an Arctic Accelero III on the card. The Accelero III worked fairly well, however the card still underperformed as the boost clocks don't work. I contacted EVGA, and they asked that I send the card back, however in the process of removing the Accelero III I damaged one of the VRMs as I had used the included thermal epoxy.



This is obviously my fault, and I have replaced the card with a 2080 Super, chalking it up to an expensive mistake. I would still like to recover some value from the 2080 if at all possible, so I'm wondering if there are any options for repair. It seems the card would need two fixes - the VRM and whatever hardware issue causes the boost clocks to not work. It seems very unlikely that the card is anything more than a paperweight at this point, but I thought I'd throw it out there on the off chance there is something I can do.



Thanks!