GPU repair: bad PCIE traces?

I just picked up this used 3070 as non-working (green lines on display) and wanted to see if anyone had thoughts on if I’m going down the right track for repairs. (Paging razorwind, haha). So far I don’t see any burnt components and physical damage just looks like a dent on the metal backplate. The PCIE traces look like the only thing that’s damaged. It looks almost like someone used a screwdriver to pry it out of the motherboard or something, and it might possibly be scorched. I was thinking of just using a conductive pen to repair these and retrying it. Any thoughts on this?



The front side of the PCIE lanes seems ok, but the small tab on the back looks pretty messed up. The dent doesn't seem to have damaged anything internally but it's somewhat deep so I have no idea how you would've caused that, except maybe by dropping it 5 feet high on something metal and pointy.