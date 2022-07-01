GPU Pci Express connector broken? Or am I just crazy?

BenqGTX580

Hello.

So I was upgrading my BIOS and installing drivers, and then realised some hours later upon booting that my screen showed weird green lines and such, and I instantly turned everything off, thinking it's the graphis card that was having problems.
After then having reinstalled Windows and double checked all the cables and such, I stress tested everything for hours and it works just fine, also in-games.

I suffer from paranoia so I am now worried that the Pci Express connector on my graphics card is broken, it looks like it when I look at it from certain angles, but now when I look at the pictures of it I don't see it as clearly.
I have been staring at this GPU Pci Express connector for hours now.

I now come to you experts here in the forum to simply ask; Does the Pci Express motherboard connector appear to be broken or bent in any way, or am I just being crazy?

Appreciated.
 

cdabc123

Nope looks just fine. Pretty hard to mess up a pcie slot it generally works or not at all.

If it happens again maybe try lowering memory clocks but dont worry about it at all until it's a reoccurring problem
 
