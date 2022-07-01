GPU Pci Express connector broken? Or am I just crazy?

Hello.



So I was upgrading my BIOS and installing drivers, and then realised some hours later upon booting that my screen showed weird green lines and such, and I instantly turned everything off, thinking it's the graphis card that was having problems.

After then having reinstalled Windows and double checked all the cables and such, I stress tested everything for hours and it works just fine, also in-games.



I suffer from paranoia so I am now worried that the Pci Express connector on my graphics card is broken, it looks like it when I look at it from certain angles, but now when I look at the pictures of it I don't see it as clearly.

I have been staring at this GPU Pci Express connector for hours now.



I now come to you experts here in the forum to simply ask; Does the Pci Express motherboard connector appear to be broken or bent in any way, or am I just being crazy?



Appreciated.