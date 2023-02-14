GPU OC/Management Software

Folks
I continue to use EVGA's Precision X software (on Windows 10) with my RTX 4080 FE to (mainly) control fan speeds and lighting on the card. Not sure if it's just me but my Precision X software has been a little more flakey than usual and not sure if EVGA will continue to update this with their recent news in the GPU market. I really don't OC my GPU's as it just isn't my thing. These things are powerful enough these days to play most games without the risk of torching the friggin thing.
But what is everybody using these days for GPU management software? MSI afterburner? Something else I've never heard of?
