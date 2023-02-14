GPU OC/Management Software

I would not be surprised if EVGA releases a final version of their Precision X, and that version might have as loose and wild controls as possible, in a way that Nvidia would normally be mad about. However, that's just an amusing idea. Realistically, I'm in the same boat as OP and don't really know what software to use either. I often use MSI Afterburner too, if using non-EVGA/Nvidia GPUs, but OP is right that I'd like to know if I have other options that have been tried and tested and are known to work very well and have all the features and UI toggles that make it nice and pleasant to use.