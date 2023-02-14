GPU OC/Management Software

Folks

I continue to use EVGA's Precision X software (on Windows 10) with my RTX 4080 FE to (mainly) control fan speeds and lighting on the card. Not sure if it's just me but my Precision X software has been a little more flakey than usual and not sure if EVGA will continue to update this with their recent news in the GPU market. I really don't OC my GPU's as it just isn't my thing. These things are powerful enough these days to play most games without the risk of torching the friggin thing.

But what is everybody using these days for GPU management software? MSI afterburner? Something else I've never heard of?
 
I would not be surprised if EVGA releases a final version of their Precision X, and that version might have as loose and wild controls as possible, in a way that Nvidia would normally be mad about. However, that's just an amusing idea. Realistically, I'm in the same boat as OP and don't really know what software to use either. I often use MSI Afterburner too, if using non-EVGA/Nvidia GPUs, but OP is right that I'd like to know if I have other options that have been tried and tested and are known to work very well and have all the features and UI toggles that make it nice and pleasant to use.
 
Precision X is probably dead. Geforce Experience has some overclocking functionality, it's pretty basic but honestly probably isn't that bad if your only goal is overclocking. Personally I need a V/F Curve Editor so I use Afterburner. I no longer use Afterburner for fan control though, but did for the longest time. I manage all my fans through Fan Control.
 
LittleBuddy is right.
I have an RX 590, and I actually just went straight into the AMD Adrenaline software to do my overclocking and tuning.
So if Geforce Experience offers the same thing, then perhaps that's our fate. The BIOS gets nice and locked down anyways these days, so what does it matter if we have to overclock via Nvidia's or AMD's software? It even has an OSD that shows me some info, so it's not like it's that bad.

However, if there are any alternatives that are better, I'd like to know.
 
