Gpu has exceeded temperature threshold

Hi all,,



I have this rig

Intel core I5-4440 3.1GHz

16GB RAM 1600MHz

Gigabyte B85-HD3

AMD R9 390X gaming MSI 8GB

Seasonic 850FX focus 80+ Gold

120GB ssd for system



I just bought the PSU like a month ago then after some days the gpu started to have normal gaming temperature from 90 to 95 which exceeds normal temperature. I have no experience about why nor how. So please help.