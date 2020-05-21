Gpu has exceeded temperature threshold

princeboy47
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2019
- Messages
- 62
Hi all,,
I have this rig
Intel core I5-4440 3.1GHz
16GB RAM 1600MHz
Gigabyte B85-HD3
AMD R9 390X gaming MSI 8GB
Seasonic 850FX focus 80+ Gold
120GB ssd for system
I just bought the PSU like a month ago then after some days the gpu started to have normal gaming temperature from 90 to 95 which exceeds normal temperature. I have no experience about why nor how. So please help.
