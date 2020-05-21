Gpu has exceeded temperature threshold

Hi all,,

I have this rig
Intel core I5-4440 3.1GHz
16GB RAM 1600MHz
Gigabyte B85-HD3
AMD R9 390X gaming MSI 8GB
Seasonic 850FX focus 80+ Gold
120GB ssd for system

I just bought the PSU like a month ago then after some days the gpu started to have normal gaming temperature from 90 to 95 which exceeds normal temperature. I have no experience about why nor how. So please help.
 
The power supply itself would not increase the temp of the gpu. Most likely you need to replace the thermal paste on the gpu. And I’d be willing to bet you bumped the gpu when changing the psu.
 
Physically check to see that the fans are working. If so, download a program like Afterburner and make a custom fan curve and turn the fan speed up to see if that makes a difference. If not you may need to redo the thermal compound.
 
I am indeed working with afterburner for fans and lowering base clock a bit and increase wattage

Fan are working properly.
 
pendragon1

are the fans actually working? if so, remove the heat sink, clean it and apply new paste and then set a custom curve in AB.
 
pendragon1

princeboy47 said:
Any other cause to the high temperature?
dirty heatsink fins or old paste thats dried up and stuck in place. when you changed the psu you may have bumped the gpu heatsink causing a "break" in the old paste and now its not transferring the heat as well. clean and re-paste it.
 
