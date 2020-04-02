GPU Folding w/Radeon on Linux

FLECOM
Modder(ator) & [H]ardest Folder Evar
Staff member
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2001
- Messages
- 15,673
getting ready to pull my hair out... trying to get my RX580 working on my workstation (Linux Mint 19.3)
I have installed the latest AMD-PRO drivers
after I rebooted I try and start the GPU client and get
if I specify the slot manually for the GPU
I have done the following
* added radeon.cik_support=0 amdgpu.cik_support=1 to grub
* ocl-icd-opencl-dev and it's dependencies was already installed (also tried reinstalling it out of desperation)
* ocl-icd-libopencl1 is installed
if I run FAHBench it works fine
I have installed the latest AMD-PRO drivers
after I rebooted I try and start the GPU client and get
Code:
*********************** Log Started 2020-04-03T00:21:17Z ***********************
00:21:17:************************* Folding@home Client *************************
00:21:17: Website: https://foldingathome.org/
00:21:17: Copyright: (c) 2009-2018 foldingathome.org
00:21:17: Author: Joseph Coffland <joseph@cauldrondevelopment.com>
00:21:17: Args: --child --lifeline 2622 /etc/fahclient/config.xml --run-as
00:21:17: fahclient --pid-file=/var/run/fahclient.pid --daemon
00:21:17: Config: /etc/fahclient/config.xml
00:21:17:******************************** Build ********************************
00:21:17: Version: 7.5.1
00:21:17: Date: May 11 2018
00:21:17: Time: 19:59:04
00:21:17: Repository: Git
00:21:17: Revision: 4705bf53c635f88b8fe85af7675557e15d491ff0
00:21:17: Branch: master
00:21:17: Compiler: GNU 6.3.0 20170516
00:21:17: Options: -std=gnu++98 -O3 -funroll-loops
00:21:17: Platform: linux2 4.14.0-3-amd64
00:21:17: Bits: 64
00:21:17: Mode: Release
00:21:17:******************************* System ********************************
00:21:17: CPU: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU X5687 @ 3.60GHz
00:21:17: CPU ID: GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 44 Stepping 2
00:21:17: CPUs: 8
00:21:17: Memory: 23.49GiB
00:21:17:Free Memory: 22.16GiB
00:21:17: Threads: POSIX_THREADS
00:21:17: OS Version: 4.15
00:21:17:Has Battery: false
00:21:17: On Battery: false
00:21:17: UTC Offset: -4
00:21:17: PID: 2625
00:21:17: CWD: /var/lib/fahclient
00:21:17: OS: Linux 4.15.0-91-generic x86_64
00:21:17: OS Arch: AMD64
00:21:17: GPUs: 1
00:21:17: GPU 0: Bus:26 Slot:0 Func:0 AMD:5 Ellesmere XT [Radeon RX
00:21:17: 470/480/570/580/590]
00:21:17: CUDA: Not detected: Failed to open dynamic library 'libcuda.so':
00:21:17: libcuda.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or
00:21:17: directory
00:21:17: OpenCL: Not detected: clGetDeviceIDs() returned -1
00:21:17:***********************************************************************
.......blah blah retry a million times to download
00:22:21:WU01:FS01:Connecting to 128.252.203.10:8080
00:22:33:WU01:FS01:Downloading 33.04MiB
00:22:39:WU01:FS01:Download 15.14%
00:22:45:WU01:FS01:Download 29.89%
00:22:51:WU01:FS01:Download 30.27%
00:22:58:WU01:FS01:Download 41.81%
00:23:04:WU01:FS01:Download 58.84%
00:23:10:WU01:FS01:Download 80.22%
00:23:16:WU01:FS01:Download 91.76%
00:23:19:WU01:FS01:Download complete
00:23:19:WU01:FS01:Received Unit: id:01 state:DOWNLOAD error:NO_ERROR project:14294 run:0 clone:4 gen:199 core:0x21 unit:0x000000f080fccb0a5e0e6cdf3742c39b
00:23:19:WU01:FS01:Downloading core from http://cores.foldingathome.org/v7/lin/64bit/Core_21.fah
00:23:19:WU01:FS01:Connecting to cores.foldingathome.org:80
00:23:20:WU01:FS01:FahCore 21: Downloading 3.23MiB
00:23:22:WU01:FS01:FahCore 21: Download complete
00:23:22:WU01:FS01:Valid core signature
00:23:22:WU01:FS01:Unpacked 7.94MiB to cores/cores.foldingathome.org/v7/lin/64bit/Core_21.fah/FahCore_21
00:23:23:WU01:FS01:Starting
00:23:23:ERROR:WU01:FS01:Failed to start core: OpenCL device matching slot 1 not found, try setting 'opencl-index' manually
Code:
00:50:09:WU01:FS01:Requesting new work unit for slot 01: READY gpu:0:Ellesmere XT [Radeon RX 470/480/570/580/590] from 13.90.152.57
00:50:09:WU01:FS01:Connecting to 13.90.152.57:8080
00:50:19:WU01:FS01:Downloading 86.23MiB
00:50:25:WU01:FS01:Download 6.45%
00:50:31:WU01:FS01:Download 11.96%
00:50:37:WU01:FS01:Download 19.71%
00:50:43:WU01:FS01:Download 26.82%
00:50:49:WU01:FS01:Download 36.24%
00:50:55:WU01:FS01:Download 43.56%
00:51:01:WU01:FS01:Download 50.66%
00:51:07:WU01:FS01:Download 58.42%
00:51:13:WU01:FS01:Download 65.01%
00:51:19:WU01:FS01:Download 73.93%
00:51:25:WU01:FS01:Download 79.94%
00:51:31:WU01:FS01:Download 86.39%
00:51:37:WU01:FS01:Download 91.76%
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Download 99.15%
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Download complete
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Received Unit: id:01 state:DOWNLOAD error:NO_ERROR project:11781 run:0 clone:4208 gen:7 core:0x22 unit:0x000000130d5a98395e73c4ffff4a97bc
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Starting
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Running FahCore: /usr/bin/FAHCoreWrapper /var/lib/fahclient/cores/cores.foldingathome.org/v7/lin/64bit/Core_22.fah/FahCore_22 -dir 01 -suffix 01 -version 705 -lifeline 2625 -checkpoint 15 -gpu-vendor amd -opencl-device 0 -cuda-device 0 -gpu 0
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Started FahCore on PID 6201
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:Core PID:6205
00:51:43:WU01:FS01:FahCore 0x22 started
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:*********************** Log Started 2020-04-03T00:51:43Z ***********************
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:*************************** Core22 Folding@home Core ***************************
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Type: 0x22
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Core: Core22
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Website: https://foldingathome.org/
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Copyright: (c) 2009-2018 foldingathome.org
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Author: John Chodera <john.chodera@choderalab.org> and Rafal Wiewiora
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: <rafal.wiewiora@choderalab.org>
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Args: -dir 01 -suffix 01 -version 705 -lifeline 6201 -checkpoint 15
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: -gpu-vendor amd -opencl-device 0 -cuda-device 0 -gpu 0
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Config: <none>
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:************************************ Build *************************************
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Version: 0.0.2
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Date: Dec 6 2019
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Time: 21:20:17
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Repository: Git
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Revision: f87d92b58abdf7e6bf2e173cfbc4dc3e837c7042
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Branch: core22
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Compiler: GNU 4.8.2 20140120 (Red Hat 4.8.2-15)
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Options: -std=gnu++98 -O3 -funroll-loops
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Platform: linux2 4.9.87-linuxkit-aufs
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Bits: 64
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Mode: Release
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:************************************ System ************************************
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: CPU: Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU X5687 @ 3.60GHz
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: CPU ID: GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 44 Stepping 2
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: CPUs: 8
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Memory: 23.49GiB
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Free Memory: 18.29GiB
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: Threads: POSIX_THREADS
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: OS Version: 4.15
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Has Battery: false
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: On Battery: false
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: UTC Offset: -4
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: PID: 6205
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: CWD: /var/lib/fahclient/work
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: OS: Linux 4.15.0-91-generic x86_64
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22: OS Arch: AMD64
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:********************************************************************************
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Project: 11781 (Run 0, Clone 4208, Gen 7)
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Unit: 0x000000130d5a98395e73c4ffff4a97bc
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Reading tar file core.xml
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Reading tar file integrator.xml
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Reading tar file state.xml
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Reading tar file system.xml
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Digital signatures verified
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Folding@home GPU Core22 Folding@home Core
00:51:44:WU01:FS01:0x22:Version 0.0.2
00:51:57:WU01:FS01:0x22:ERROR:exception: Error initializing context: clGetDeviceIDs (-1)
00:51:57:WU01:FS01:0x22:Saving result file ../logfile_01.txt
00:51:57:WU01:FS01:0x22:Saving result file science.log
00:51:57:WU01:FS01:0x22:Folding@home Core Shutdown: BAD_WORK_UNIT
00:51:58:WARNING:WU01:FS01:FahCore returned: BAD_WORK_UNIT (114 = 0x72)
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Sending unit results: id:01 state:SEND error:FAULTY project:11781 run:0 clone:4208 gen:7 core:0x22 unit:0x000000130d5a98395e73c4ffff4a97bc
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Uploading 8.00KiB to 13.90.152.57
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Connecting to 13.90.152.57:8080
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Upload complete
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Server responded WORK_ACK (400)
00:51:58:WU01:FS01:Cleaning up
* added radeon.cik_support=0 amdgpu.cik_support=1 to grub
* ocl-icd-opencl-dev and it's dependencies was already installed (also tried reinstalling it out of desperation)
* ocl-icd-libopencl1 is installed
if I run FAHBench it works fine