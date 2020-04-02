GPU Folding w/Radeon on Linux

Code:

Number of platforms 2 Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing Platform Vendor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Platform Version OpenCL 2.1 AMD-APP (3004.6) Platform Profile FULL_PROFILE Platform Extensions cl_khr_icd cl_amd_event_callback cl_amd_offline_devices Platform Host timer resolution 1ns Platform Extensions function suffix AMD Platform Name Portable Computing Language Platform Vendor The pocl project Platform Version OpenCL 1.2 pocl 1.1 None+Asserts, LLVM 6.0.0, SPIR, SLEEF, DISTRO, POCL_DEBUG Platform Profile FULL_PROFILE Platform Extensions cl_khr_icd Platform Extensions function suffix POCL Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing Number of devices 1 Device Name Ellesmere Device Vendor Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Device Vendor ID 0x1002 Device Version OpenCL 1.2 AMD-APP (3004.6) Driver Version 3004.6 Device OpenCL C Version OpenCL C 1.2 Device Type GPU Device Board Name (AMD) AMD Radeon (TM) RX 480 Graphics Device Topology (AMD) PCI-E, 1a:00.0 Device Profile FULL_PROFILE Device Available Yes Compiler Available Yes Linker Available Yes Max compute units 36 SIMD per compute unit (AMD) 4 SIMD width (AMD) 16 SIMD instruction width (AMD) 1 Max clock frequency 1266MHz Graphics IP (AMD) 8.0 Device Partition (core) Max number of sub-devices 36 Supported partition types None Max work item dimensions 3 Max work item sizes 1024x1024x1024 Max work group size 256 Preferred work group size (AMD) 256 Max work group size (AMD) 1024 Preferred work group size multiple 64 Wavefront width (AMD) 64 Preferred / native vector sizes char 4 / 4 short 2 / 2 int 1 / 1 long 1 / 1 half 1 / 1 (cl_khr_fp16) float 1 / 1 double 1 / 1 (cl_khr_fp64) Half-precision Floating-point support (cl_khr_fp16) Denormals No Infinity and NANs No Round to nearest No Round to zero No Round to infinity No IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add No Support is emulated in software No Single-precision Floating-point support (core) Denormals No Infinity and NANs Yes Round to nearest Yes Round to zero Yes Round to infinity Yes IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add Yes Support is emulated in software No Correctly-rounded divide and sqrt operations Yes Double-precision Floating-point support (cl_khr_fp64) Denormals Yes Infinity and NANs Yes Round to nearest Yes Round to zero Yes Round to infinity Yes IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add Yes Support is emulated in software No Address bits 64, Little-Endian Global memory size 8135663616 (7.577GiB) Global free memory (AMD) 7917128 (7.55GiB) Global memory channels (AMD) 8 Global memory banks per channel (AMD) 16 Global memory bank width (AMD) 256 bytes Error Correction support No Max memory allocation 4244635648 (3.953GiB) Unified memory for Host and Device No Minimum alignment for any data type 128 bytes Alignment of base address 2048 bits (256 bytes) Global Memory cache type Read/Write Global Memory cache size 16384 (16KiB) Global Memory cache line size 64 bytes Image support Yes Max number of samplers per kernel 16 Max size for 1D images from buffer 134217728 pixels Max 1D or 2D image array size 2048 images Base address alignment for 2D image buffers 256 bytes Pitch alignment for 2D image buffers 256 pixels Max 2D image size 16384x16384 pixels Max 3D image size 2048x2048x2048 pixels Max number of read image args 128 Max number of write image args 8 Local memory type Local Local memory size 32768 (32KiB) Local memory syze per CU (AMD) 65536 (64KiB) Local memory banks (AMD) 32 Max number of constant args 8 Max constant buffer size 4244635648 (3.953GiB) Preferred constant buffer size (AMD) 16384 (16KiB) Max size of kernel argument 1024 Queue properties Out-of-order execution No Profiling Yes Prefer user sync for interop Yes Profiling timer resolution 1ns Profiling timer offset since Epoch (AMD) 1585873264080177248ns (Thu Apr 2 20:21:04 2020) Execution capabilities Run OpenCL kernels Yes Run native kernels No Thread trace supported (AMD) Yes Number of async queues (AMD) 2 Max real-time compute queues (AMD) 0 Max real-time compute units (AMD) 1702187274 SPIR versions 1.2 printf() buffer size 4194304 (4MiB) Built-in kernels Device Extensions cl_khr_fp64 cl_amd_fp64 cl_khr_global_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_global_int32_extended_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_extended_atomics cl_khr_int64_base_atomics cl_khr_int64_extended_atomics cl_khr_3d_image_writes cl_khr_byte_addressable_store cl_khr_fp16 cl_khr_gl_sharing cl_amd_device_attribute_query cl_amd_vec3 cl_amd_printf cl_amd_media_ops cl_amd_media_ops2 cl_amd_popcnt cl_khr_image2d_from_buffer cl_khr_spir cl_khr_gl_event Platform Name Portable Computing Language Number of devices 1 Device Name pthread-Intel(R) Xeon(R) CPU X5687 @ 3.60GHz Device Vendor GenuineIntel Device Vendor ID 0x8086 Device Version OpenCL 1.2 pocl HSTR: pthread-x86_64-pc-linux-gnu-westmere Driver Version 1.1 Device OpenCL C Version OpenCL C 1.2 pocl Device Type CPU Device Profile FULL_PROFILE Device Available Yes Compiler Available Yes Linker Available Yes Max compute units 8 Max clock frequency 3724MHz Device Partition (core) Max number of sub-devices 8 Supported partition types equally, by counts Max work item dimensions 3 Max work item sizes 4096x4096x4096 Max work group size 4096 Preferred work group size multiple 8 Preferred / native vector sizes char 16 / 16 short 8 / 8 int 4 / 4 long 2 / 2 half 0 / 0 (n/a) float 4 / 4 double 2 / 2 (cl_khr_fp64) Half-precision Floating-point support (n/a) Single-precision Floating-point support (core) Denormals Yes Infinity and NANs Yes Round to nearest Yes Round to zero Yes Round to infinity Yes IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add No Support is emulated in software No Correctly-rounded divide and sqrt operations Yes Double-precision Floating-point support (cl_khr_fp64) Denormals Yes Infinity and NANs Yes Round to nearest Yes Round to zero Yes Round to infinity Yes IEEE754-2008 fused multiply-add Yes Support is emulated in software No Address bits 64, Little-Endian Global memory size 23079301120 (21.49GiB) Error Correction support No Max memory allocation 8589934592 (8GiB) Unified memory for Host and Device Yes Minimum alignment for any data type 128 bytes Alignment of base address 1024 bits (128 bytes) Global Memory cache type Read/Write Global Memory cache size 12582912 (12MiB) Global Memory cache line size 64 bytes Image support Yes Max number of samplers per kernel 16 Max size for 1D images from buffer 536870912 pixels Max 1D or 2D image array size 2048 images Max 2D image size 16384x16384 pixels Max 3D image size 2048x2048x2048 pixels Max number of read image args 128 Max number of write image args 128 Local memory type Global Local memory size 8388608 (8MiB) Max number of constant args 8 Max constant buffer size 8388608 (8MiB) Max size of kernel argument 1024 Queue properties Out-of-order execution No Profiling Yes Prefer user sync for interop Yes Profiling timer resolution 1ns Execution capabilities Run OpenCL kernels Yes Run native kernels Yes SPIR versions 1.2 printf() buffer size 1048576 (1024KiB) Built-in kernels Device Extensions cl_khr_byte_addressable_store cl_khr_global_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_global_int32_extended_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_base_atomics cl_khr_local_int32_extended_atomics cl_khr_3d_image_writes cl_khr_spir cl_khr_fp64 cl_khr_int64_base_atomics cl_khr_int64_extended_atomics cl_khr_fp64 NULL platform behavior clGetPlatformInfo(NULL, CL_PLATFORM_NAME, ...) No platform clGetDeviceIDs(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL, ...) No platform clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [default] No platform clCreateContext(NULL, ...) [other] Success [AMD] clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_DEFAULT) Success (1) Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing Device Name Ellesmere clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CPU) No devices found in platform clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_GPU) Success (1) Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing Device Name Ellesmere clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ACCELERATOR) No devices found in platform clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_CUSTOM) No devices found in platform clCreateContextFromType(NULL, CL_DEVICE_TYPE_ALL) Success (1) Platform Name AMD Accelerated Parallel Processing Device Name Ellesmere