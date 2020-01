Yeah, I don't think I'd try that. At least in the short term, I suspect the result would just be that you get thermal throttling or shutdown, and not actual damage to the die, but in the long term, I'd agree with Buildzoid that this isn't exactly advisable.



It looks like part of the problem is that the mounting screw holes in the heatsink's mounting bracket are about 1/8" off from he needs them to be in the video, so one solution might be to remove the bracket and drill and tap holes in the proper locations so that it shifts the heatsink over that 1/8" or so.



On the other hand, I think the answer to this is water cooling, personally. My 2080 Ti came with a water jacket, and maxes out in the low or mid 40s, which isn't even particularly impressive, for a water cooled 2080 Ti.

Click to expand...