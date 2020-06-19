GPU - diminishing returns reached

What's happening in the GPU market? My last purchase was a 1080TI FE back in 3/2017 for $699 back then and I'm not seeing any compelling reason to upgrade. It looks like the AMD alternative is the RX5700 XT and Nvidia's is the RTX 2080TI. The AMD might match the 1080TI but still might be a bit behind and the 2080TI can beat it but costs $1200+ for what I consider a modest performance gain. Are we in the same type of market that we were with Intel CPU's in the years before Ryzen? No reason to upgrade until multiple generations of GPU improvements?