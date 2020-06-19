GPU - diminishing returns reached

M

mlcarson

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 12, 2009
Messages
338
What's happening in the GPU market? My last purchase was a 1080TI FE back in 3/2017 for $699 back then and I'm not seeing any compelling reason to upgrade. It looks like the AMD alternative is the RX5700 XT and Nvidia's is the RTX 2080TI. The AMD might match the 1080TI but still might be a bit behind and the 2080TI can beat it but costs $1200+ for what I consider a modest performance gain. Are we in the same type of market that we were with Intel CPU's in the years before Ryzen? No reason to upgrade until multiple generations of GPU improvements?
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,183
The RTX 2080 Ti is 20-50% faster than the GTX 1080 Ti, depending on the application/game. Whether that is worth the $1200+ price tag is subjective.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
5,079
I saw it pretty much the same way, 1080TI held up good. Ended up with the 5700XT anyways due to much better support for my FreeSync II monitor. This coming generation may prove to be worth while but for me it will have to be a monitor upgrade because at 1440p the 1080Ti and 5700XT works extremely well. Unless there are must have games that needs the newer hardware with usable worthwhile features, I can see many just skipping yet another generation.
 
JMCB

JMCB

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2010
Messages
492
GiGaBiTe said:
The RTX 2080 Ti is 20-50% faster than the GTX 1080 Ti, depending on the application/game. Whether that is worth the $1200+ price tag is subjective.
Click to expand...
This. I had 1 1080 Ti, then 2 1080 Ti's, and when I upgraded to a solo 2080 Ti it was night and day different. Games that were struggling to hit over 80 FPS were now hitting 100-140 FPS at 4K HDR. NVIDIA did make the 2080 Ti expensive, but to say that there is diminishing returns is untrue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top