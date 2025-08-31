GPU & CPU pairing

Randy6309
Jul 3, 2022
139
I’m building a gaming rig it will have custom WCing.
I’m struggling with GPU and CPU choices.
Would prefer RTX 4080 or 4090
Or 5080
So which generation and i5 or i7
My board will run 13th or 14th gen.
Will the 14th gen i5 handle a 4090 or 5080?
13 gen i7 will handle 5080?
From what i have read the 13th gen and 14 gen intels, not that big of a difference.
