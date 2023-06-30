GPU Cooler Degrading? Interesting issue..

T4rd
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2009
- Messages
- 19,826
Anyone ever seen a GPU/Heatpipe cooler wear out or heat pipes go bad on coolers?
My son has had this MSI RX 570 8GB since November 2018, and although it still runs pretty much anything he plays at 1080p UW, for the last year or so it has been running much hotter and louder than he ever recalled beforehand. I checked it out after he complained enough and figured it needed to be repasted, but that didn't help at all and of course I cleaned out the heatsink fins thoroughly as well.
It pretty much shoots up to around 89C and stays there while gaming at 100% GPU utilization. The heat pipes remain pretty cool to the touch while it's at this temp as well, leading me to believe that the coolant inside of them has either degraded completely or leaked out somehow. What's also interesting is that the fans were running at ~90% speed while at that temp, but out of curiosity, I lowered them to 50% (where you can can't even hear them really) and the GPU temp didn't change at all at 100% utilization and ~89C.
Googling it, I can't find much evidence of others experiencing this, so just wondering if anyone has seen something like that here. I got a 3080 12GB to replace my 2080 on the way right now and I'm about to hand that down to him anyways. That will be overkill for the games he plays for a while and it's a super quite card so I'm sure he'll appreciate that. I just thought it was an interesting issue and wanted to post about it here.
My son has had this MSI RX 570 8GB since November 2018, and although it still runs pretty much anything he plays at 1080p UW, for the last year or so it has been running much hotter and louder than he ever recalled beforehand. I checked it out after he complained enough and figured it needed to be repasted, but that didn't help at all and of course I cleaned out the heatsink fins thoroughly as well.
It pretty much shoots up to around 89C and stays there while gaming at 100% GPU utilization. The heat pipes remain pretty cool to the touch while it's at this temp as well, leading me to believe that the coolant inside of them has either degraded completely or leaked out somehow. What's also interesting is that the fans were running at ~90% speed while at that temp, but out of curiosity, I lowered them to 50% (where you can can't even hear them really) and the GPU temp didn't change at all at 100% utilization and ~89C.
Googling it, I can't find much evidence of others experiencing this, so just wondering if anyone has seen something like that here. I got a 3080 12GB to replace my 2080 on the way right now and I'm about to hand that down to him anyways. That will be overkill for the games he plays for a while and it's a super quite card so I'm sure he'll appreciate that. I just thought it was an interesting issue and wanted to post about it here.