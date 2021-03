I played this for a while today. Here's a copy/paste of what I wrote in the feedback thread on steam:





I'm going to basically copy/paste what I wrote in another thread:



It's not Gothic

I haven't made it to the end to take the survey, but I just couldn't help but stop to comment. I want a remake of the first Gothic very badly, but this isn't it. This is Gothic 4 tier. Here are some of my complaints:



It's way too tutorial heavy. Gamers don't need a 5 page popup tutorial to figure out how to sprint and climb. The button prompt when you walk up to a wall is good enough. See Egoraptor's legendary video on Mega Man X for a good example of how it's being done wrong here and ways that it can be done correctly:



The start of the game is way too scripted and there are way too many cutscenes. Just drop me in the world and let me get on with it like the original did. Don't make me run through a boring tutorial section every time I want to replay the game and don't treat me like an idiot. Games aren't movies. Stop trying to make things "cinematic".



I hate the main character. He's way too emotive and chatty. Part of what made Gothic what it was was the stoic main character. If you have to change anything get rid of the horrible man-bun. I can't believe the only thing you kept about the original nameless hero was that terrible haircut. You can still have some comedy with a stoic character. Some of the funniest moments in PB's games have come from putting a stoic main character into a goofy conversation or situation. Or from one of those unexpected rare moments when the stoic nameless hero himself would make a joke. It's not Gothic without a stoic nearly monotone nameless hero. Marvel has filled the quota of chatty, cocky, and "clever" characters for the next couple of decades. We look to the past because the present sucks. Give us the past instead of trying to be trendy. This demo seems far too heavily influenced by modern games and I mean that in a bad way.



The combat is not good. If this was a new franchise with no ties to a series as loved as Gothic it would be an interesting experiment that I could possibly grow fond of. That's not what I want from Gothic and and especially not what I want from a Gothic remake. Give us combat similar to Gothic 3, Risen, or ELEX. I'm partial to left and right click for quick and heavy attacks with WASD being used to control the directions of your swings. Let us string some of those attacks into combos as we increase our weapon skill. Middle mouse button for block and no locking on. Or at least no reason to need lock on if you're good at the game.



The dialog system is bad and looks like something made for a console. Give us a classic full menu and don't limit us to four options.





All in all I have to say that I don't want to see anything like this demo released. I wanted to say that I at least liked the graphics but even those are kind of bad with some muddy textures (the broken sword you get at the start looks especially bad up close)