I have never understood why comics (and all associated media) insist on falling into the same trap of rehashing old ground and trying to directly replace the Golden Age hero with a younger one (usually the sidekick) it always results in the same story, and only makes the Golden Age hero better while actually destroying any chance their replacement had.



I love the idea of playing the other Batman characters, but in their own story and world disconnected from Batman. As a fight to replace batman in Gotham its just going to be the same thing again, they learn to work together, and surprise Batman is still around somewhere and saves the day somehow thus making him the ultimate hero.



Its the same with Star Wars these days, rather than abandoning the old plot and making a new story in what is a massive universe, they tie everything so tightly to the existing movies that everything is hampered. Mandalorian is a great example of how to expand in universe and as a result avoid almost all criticism (right and wrong) leveled at both the prequels and sequels.