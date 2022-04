Well to be fair you're not really giving any details on the exact load that the GPU is under. I mean is this maxed out completely uncapped at 4K? If not then of course that would explain the low temperature since the GPU is not being fully pushed like the much much slower 1080 Ti was. That said it sounds like something was wrong on your 1080 TI if that was a higher end EVGA card because I certainly remember my MSI gaming x 1080 TI with only two fans barely would go over 70°. Heck even the founders edition 1080 Ti, which was the hottest running model, only hit 84°.