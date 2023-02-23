Google’s quantum computer reached an error-correcting milestone

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,532
Small improvements

"That small improvement suggests scientists are finally tiptoeing into the regime where error correction can begin to squelch errors by scaling up. “It’s a major goal to achieve,” says physicist Andreas Wallraff of ETH Zurich, who was not involved with the research.

However, the result is only on the cusp of showing that error correction improves as scientists scale up. A computer simulation of the quantum computer’s performance suggests that, if the logical qubit’s size were increased even more, its error rate would actually get worse. Additional improvement to the original faulty qubits will be needed to enable scientists to really capitalize on the benefits of error correction."

41586_2022_5434_Fig4_HTML.png


Source: Google Quantum AI Research https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05434-1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top