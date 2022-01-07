Google loses patent case against Sonos, will remove features from Nest and Chromecast products

Gorilla

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...starts-stripping-functionality-from-speakers/

So apparently Sonos has a patent on adjusting the volume of more than one device at a time. Google has to remove that ability from its products. So now you have to adjust each device individually and you can no longer adjust volume with the volume button on your mobile device.

This actually angers me. I use chromecast audios and have a ton of them set up for my mother who wanted music in every room but already had a bunch of stereos. That's not what makes me mad though. I'm mad because one of the requirements for a patent is that it is non-obvious. How the heck is adjusting the volume on multiple devices that are all playing the same audio not obvious? How is using the volume button on a device to adjust volume not obvious?

Then again I guess I shouldn't be surprised by the incompetence of the US Patent Office. I mean, Apple got a patent for square app icons and won its lawsuit against Samsung. Who would have ever imagined the use of squares.
 
HockeyJon

Gorilla said:
This actually angers me. I use chromecast audios and have a ton of them set up for my mother who wanted music in every room but already had a bunch of stereos. That's not what makes me mad though. I'm mad because one of the requirements for a patent is that it is non-obvious. How the heck is adjusting the volume on multiple devices that are all playing the same audio not obvious? How is using the volume button on a device to adjust volume not obvious?
I have the same question.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Because the patent is over the using a singular volume control to control and synchronize the volumes of multiple networked devices. Functions are patent-able in the US. The crappy part is google just deleting features that people utilized on what they purchased. It shouldn't be rolling down hill to the customers, but it will. This part will likely get a class action started, so everyone can get their $4 check to cover the difference.
 
Rockenrooster

Holy crap! This is infuriating! I also have chromecasts set up in a group for the house for playing music. I don't use it much, but its such a BASIC FEATURE that it shouldn't be patentable. Does Sonos have a dirt cheap device that allows me to use with my own speaker setups???
 
Lakados

Sadly in this case what sealed the deal is from their previous meetings when Google was in working with Sonos to get the Sonos product line working with google services. That fell through and they pinched all the best parts they were working on. It was pretty blatant.
 
Nobu

You could get a z-wave/zigby hub and devices, and script the volume control yourself. Then you wouldn't have to worry about features being pulled for whatever reason. Should be a pretty good pool of premade scripts by now, too, maybe some half decent hubs.
 
