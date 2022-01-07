Google loses patent case against Sonos, will remove features from Nest and Chromecast products

So apparently Sonos has a patent on adjusting the volume of more than one device at a time. Google has to remove that ability from its products. So now you have to adjust each device individually and you can no longer adjust volume with the volume button on your mobile device.This actually angers me. I use chromecast audios and have a ton of them set up for my mother who wanted music in every room but already had a bunch of stereos. That's not what makes me mad though. I'm mad because one of the requirements for a patent is that it is non-obvious. How the heck is adjusting the volume on multiple devices that are all playing the same audio not obvious? How is using the volume button on a device to adjust volume not obvious?Then again I guess I shouldn't be surprised by the incompetence of the US Patent Office. I mean, Apple got a patent for square app icons and won its lawsuit against Samsung. Who would have ever imagined the use of squares.