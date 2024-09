Its bad enough the last few years where some apps would fail to function or there would be other issues thanks to even unlocking your bootloader or rooting, but this is preposterous. Don't get me wrong, I understand that the check should note to the user that their bootloader has been unlocked or that the phone is rooted or whatever other thing that would be bad if it was done unknowingly by a third party, but when it comes to enthusiasts modifying their own device function it should not come with a penalty. Its even worse that, should this article prove accurate, not only does RCS not work if rooted or even just bootloader unlocked, but it doen't report this to the user who may think everything is fine but mysteriously not see any responses to their messages?!



While users can probably get around a lot of this with the arms race of "systemless" Rooting and relockable bootloaders (to say nothing for more security vulnerable issues like sig spoofing etc), it should not necessary. RCS is an enormous pain in the ass for many reasons, mosty thanks to mobile carriers and tech companies making parts of it only available to proprietary approved applications, but it was at least SUPPOSED to be the e2e encrpted successor to SMS that was interoperable. Without an open standard that was interoperable, there's no real clear pathway from the outdated SMS/MMS parameters except a litany of messengers that are all competing for users and not interoperable. While I'd suggest that anyone who wants a drop-in SMS/MMS + RCS + "MobileMessenger" features to choose Signal as a better drop in open-source replacement than many (mostly) proprietary alternatives such as WhatsApp, LINE, Kakao, WeChat, Telegram and the like even Signal dropped its basic SMS/MMS support despite huge outcry, partially because Google et al would not give a 3rd party access to RCS and they didn't want to support both encrypted Signal messages with all their features between users of the app, and unencrypted baseline MMS/SMS anymore as it would be "confusing" security-wise for many. I and many others disagreed with this change but this event with Google suggests that someone' working at cross purposes if they want people to adopt Google's new RCS and yet are making it hostile to technically adept users most likely to do so.



SMS/MMS were relics of their time but they were at least nearly universally interoperable when it came to mobile messaging. What we're going forward into is a hostile group of of mostly proprietary, incompatible fiefdoms where you always have to ask someone if the have an account on whatever application; Google seems to be even restricting Android users at a time they should be trying to expand RCS users...and I haven't even gotten into the doing-it-my-way disaster that is Apple's iMessage or for that matter, the ubiquity to near monopoly of WeChat in China, and other circumstances making things messier.