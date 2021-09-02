good VLAN switch for business?

Greetings!

I have simple dummy gigabit rackmount switches (qty 2 x 48 port). I'm running into a situation where two companies will be occupying the same office space and want to use VLAN technology to partition the two networks.

What switches do you recommend for me to accomplish this?

many thanks!
 
Whats your budget?
How many devices?
Will they be using the same router for internet access?
 
30 devices. looking for a single 48 port switch
budget under $1k... willing to look like a hero and not spend more than necessary though.. haha. BUT understand you get what you pay for.
YES! same router for both.

NOTE

There is a shared MFP i want both VLAN's to be able to use via the network
 
