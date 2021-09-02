good VLAN switch for business?

Greetings!
I have simple dummy gigabit rackmount switches (qty 2 x 48 port). I'm running into a situation where two companies will be occupying the same office space and want to use VLAN technology to partition the two networks.
What switches do you recommend for me to accomplish this?
many thanks!
I have simple dummy gigabit rackmount switches (qty 2 x 48 port). I'm running into a situation where two companies will be occupying the same office space and want to use VLAN technology to partition the two networks.
What switches do you recommend for me to accomplish this?
many thanks!