Good experience with NZXT pre-built

My niece wanted a gaming PC and specified a budget ($1500), I didn't want to even think about or have to deal parts availability, so I considered pre-built. I remembered either JayZTwoCents or LinusTechTips mentioning that NZXT did well with their pre-builts. I referred my niece to NZXT's Starter Plus PC (currently H150 case, 500GB M.2 NVMe drive, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, i5-10400F) and she ordered it; I advised her to let me unbox it in case we needed to deal with build, packaging, or shipping damage.Received the PC double-packed with formed foam inside the case to keep the GPU and CPU heatsink in place. Everything in excellent shape and in its place. There was an extra case thumb screw loose in the backside of the case, but it doesn't appear to have caused any issues.Pros:Cons:Things I did to complete the setup (this came with a clean Windows 10 install where you run through the first start):I think I'm really impressed with the NZXT pre-built because I've been around long enough that I've seen some real flimsy pre-built crap, but this was a solid build with legit parts that can be upgraded upon in the future.