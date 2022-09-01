Good 3d modeling software that isn't expensive?

First off let me say that I don't have a 3d printer myself but do have a family member and a friend that have 3d printers.



I am needing to make a model for a replacement lense hood for one of my DSLR lenses because a new one is not available and the aftermarket ones are way overpriced.



I did try out Shapr3D and had the model made in about 5 minutes. Super easy to use but the free version only lets you export super low quality STL files. The registered version is over $250 per year and I ain't gonna put in my CC info to be able to used the trial full version.



Looked at some lists of recommended modeling programs such as Blender3d, FreeCAD, and DesignSpark Mechanical but they all seem really over complicated to use compared to Shapr3D and the interfaces just plain suck.



Anybody have a recommendation for a good program that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Free or open source is even better.



I might have access to a license for an older version of SOLIDWORKS and could probably use this since it looks like it should be able to export to STL.