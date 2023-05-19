Going To 64GB RAM (Dual Rank and Dual Channel Question)

My PC was pre-built by PC Specialist during the times where GPUs were very hard to get hold of. I will be replacing my 6700 XT with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 in late June / early July from PC Specialist via their upgrade feature (their prices are the cheapest I can find). I have the option of buying another pair of DDR4 2x 16GB RAM sticks while I am at it. My question is relating to Dual Channel and Dual Rank. I don't really understand these terms but I understand that using 4 DIMMS instead of 2 may put one or both of these into single mode. Is this what will happen? Is this going to affect performance? The reason why I am considering jumping from 32GB to 64GB is I use Photoshop, Lightroom and will soon use Stable Diffusion so the extra RAM may be useful to smooth things out. Would appreciate comments.