Going To 64GB RAM (Dual Rank and Dual Channel Question)

My PC was pre-built by PC Specialist during the times where GPUs were very hard to get hold of. I will be replacing my 6700 XT with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 in late June / early July from PC Specialist via their upgrade feature (their prices are the cheapest I can find). I have the option of buying another pair of DDR4 2x 16GB RAM sticks while I am at it. My question is relating to Dual Channel and Dual Rank. I don't really understand these terms but I understand that using 4 DIMMS instead of 2 may put one or both of these into single mode. Is this what will happen? Is this going to affect performance? The reason why I am considering jumping from 32GB to 64GB is I use Photoshop, Lightroom and will soon use Stable Diffusion so the extra RAM may be useful to smooth things out. Would appreciate comments.
 

I am running 4x 16GB sticks in mine and it's still dual channel and dual rank.
I think I read that if you have single rank dimms, running 4 sticks will be like dual rank or something along those lines, but you already have dual rank ram so just get the same set, or buy a 64GB kit and sell the old set.
I am running a Corsair 64GB kit and used my old ram in a new lower end build.
Also, I sold my 5800X system to a friend a few months ago and he wanted to up the ram to 64GB and I bought an identical Corsair kit but for some reason I couldn't get the machine to post with the ram set to 3600Mhz. It was stable at 3600Mhz with either pair of sticks and 2666 with 4 sticks.
 
Yes the ram I'd buy would be exactly the same brand and model. Hmm interesting. I never really understood it.
 
