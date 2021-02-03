Going dual display soon... question(s)!

I ran dual monitors for several years and always loved using "ultramon" that allowed to me quickly pass windows from screen to screen, minimize, maximize through both screens, etc... just made dual monitors easier to use. Is that something people still use with Windows 10? Is there anything else people are using that might be better?

Does having dual monitors hurt FPS when gaming? I read yes and then I read no. Just curious to your own experience.
 
It doesn't hurt fps if it's just static stuff on the other screen. Sometimes videos can.

Just use the windows key plus the arrows to move windows around.
 
I don't believe third party software is necessary.

I enable "show icons for applications on this monitor" and leave everything else alone.
 
