[GoG] Shantae and the Pirate's Curse free

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is free for the next ~43 hours.

https://www.gog.com/#giveaway

Embark on an all-new adventure with Shantae, the hair-whipping belly dancing genie. After losing her magic, Shantae teams up with the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in order to save Sequin Land from a curse. As a pirate, Shantae gains new weapons to advance her quest, slay monsters, battle epic bosses…and hopefully get her magic back in the bargain!
 
for those confused by where to get it, once logged in I had to scroll down a bit on the homepage to find the banner with Shantae on it, then click "Claim"...
 
