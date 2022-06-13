[GoG] Shantae and the Pirate's Curse free

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is free for the next ~43 hours.Embark on an all-new adventure with Shantae, the hair-whipping belly dancing genie. After losing her magic, Shantae teams up with the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in order to save Sequin Land from a curse. As a pirate, Shantae gains new weapons to advance her quest, slay monsters, battle epic bosses…and hopefully get her magic back in the bargain!