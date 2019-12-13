Godfall PS5

Armenius

vegeta535 said:
IGN say it is PS5/PC but yeah TGA made it look like a PS5 exclusive.
The trailer has "PlayStation 5" fade in slowly at first, and this was obviously deliberate. But on the final screen we see the usual breakdown of platforms that also shows Epic Games Store. It was even pointed out in the interview after the trailer during the award show that it was coming to the EGS.
 
V

Armenius said:
The trailer has "PlayStation 5" fade in slowly at first, and this was obviously deliberate. But on the final screen we see the usual breakdown of platforms that also shows Epic Games Store. It was even pointed out in the interview after the trailer during the award show that it was coming to the EGS.
I cut it off after the fade out.
 
Viper87227

I didn't watch TGA... was any claim made to this being in-engine footage?
 
T4rd

Looks like Transformers meets God of War.

3if5ce.png
 
