Glossy vs. matte

It would be really interesting to see some interview or similar with some experts from manufacturers on how they actually reason with regards to AG filters etc, as to me it seems completely random often. For a cheap office monitor I can understand if you think that it might be in a typical office space but If you manufacture a high end gaming monitor and still seem to assume that it would only be used in a super bright office environment, i just don't seem the logic. And obviously there are some AG filters that are much better than others, like the one on my X27, why still use all the crappy ones? At least I have returned monitors ONLY for the reason that they had matte filters that sucked, which seems very unnecessary.



Of course you still have the underlying physics to deal with, that you either have to reflect or "absorb" incoming light, but that problem has been known for a few decades now and there should be some base knowledge on how to handle it.



And how come we don't have solutions with detachable filters in 2024, perhaps not for extreme monitors like the 57" Samsung, but for a flat 27/32" it does not seem like mission impossible and then just let the user decide.