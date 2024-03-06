Glossy vs. matte

Quiz
Gawd
Which coating do you normally prefer?
This pretty much sums up my opinions on the matter. I've used both, I just prefer using matte screens most of the time. I don't have to worry nearly as much about where I place my desk/monitor in relation to windows, etc. I still tend to place things where the windows don't allow light to hit them directly, but even doing that glossy can still be annoying under all but the most ideal conditions.I tend to buy matte. I feel picture quality is better on glossy but the visual experience is worse. In the dark with no reflection it works best but even the monitor light can reflect off a shirt or face back onto itself and for me that is annoying.
I always surprises me that even on more high end expensive monitors, the AG filter quite often seems like some last minute job on the way out of the door. Obviously there are AG filters can can make even non glossy monitors not have that dreadful grain/sparkle but for some reason few seem to be using them. For cheap budget monitors I can understand it, but on $1000+ monitors, can a good AG coating really be that big part of the price?Glossy and it's not even close, for me. I just can't stand sparkly white pages or reduced image quality. Have used both extensively for years.
However my office is perfect for glossy, and there is almost never any glare.