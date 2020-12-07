Glorious brand keyboard and mouse

Bman123

What do you think of the glorious brand products? Overpriced, poor quality, junk, decent, good starting point?

I want to get a new keyboard but it’s so many options for mechanical ones. I’d like a compact one to have more desk space but once again options.

I was also looking at the model O wireless to replace my g703
 
Never tried their keyboards, but bought 2 of the Model O (standard and mini) mice. Both were good, but I returned them after trying the Razer Viper Ultimate. I now use wired and wireless versions as my daily and gaming mice.
 
