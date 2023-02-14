GitHub’s Copilot for Business is now generally available

"Dohmke expects that soon, Copilot will be able to generate 80% of a developer’s code. Today, that number is about 46% across programming languages — and 61% for Java. Today, ChatGPT and Bing can obviously generate entire applications (or at least parts of them) with just a simple prompt. That’s enabled by the same models as Copilot, so the obvious question, which I asked Dohmke, is when these capabilities will also come to Copilot."

Final.png


Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/14/githubs-copilot-for-business-is-now-generally-available/
 
What will all those poor jurnos that learned to code do now?
 
