GIGABYTE Z590 UD AC ...Bad?

After trying to figure out what was going with my drives
Drive 0 Samsung 870 (Windows 11)
Drive 1 Samsung 850 (windows 10 64)
Drive seagate 2TB for storage only
I randomly get check disk /fix error on all these drives and had many fails trying to write ISO to usb
Bad motherboard only thing I can figure, I believe the ram is fine
Agree???
Drive 0 Samsung 870 (Windows 11)
Drive 1 Samsung 850 (windows 10 64)
Drive seagate 2TB for storage only
I randomly get check disk /fix error on all these drives and had many fails trying to write ISO to usb
Bad motherboard only thing I can figure, I believe the ram is fine
Agree???
Last edited: