GIGABYTE X570S AORUS MASTER

Anyone running a X570S Aorus Master? I'd like to hear your experiences, reviews seem to be favorable.



I was going to get an ASUS B550 board for my new build, first in 10 years, but it is out of stock at the stores I like and I don't want to pay a premium for it at third party sellers. So I've decided to spend a little more and get an X570 board and this is at the top of my list, I really like the four M.2 slots.