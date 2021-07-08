Gigabyte RX580 - no UEFI / Secure boot?

Hey everyone,



I have a RX580 (rx580aorus-8gd Rev. 1.0) running BIOS F4 with Samsung chips.



I have been doing Windows 11 config testing with different builds as a work side projects (IT Consultant here) and I noticed one config would not take Secure Boot and it involves this RX580. I cannot disable CSM on any motherboard setup (10th Gen Intel, Ryzen 5/3/2/1 tested with various chipsets/boards) without it struggling to boot upon the BIOS save/exit.



So it would seem this video card cannot do a native UEFI boot. I put in a support request to Gigabyte and 10 days later now they have yet to respond.



I am not sure if it is possible to "fix" this. Any insight?



BIOS Updates on the card are also confusing for me, all of the BIOS downloads on Gigabyte's website and others seem to be for the revision 1.1 card, not the 1.0. Again, I am not super familiar with video card BIOS' so I may be wrong.