Gigabyte RMA SCAM

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,951
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bYjHbQ1YjU
Disgraceful corporate behavior, I am glad that channels like northwestrepair have the clout to call this out.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bYjHbQ1YjU
View attachment 653246
Disgraceful corporate behavior, I am glad that channels like northwestrepair have the clout to call this out.
i noticed that..the date on the card is 2022, its a little late. probably trying to jump o the gn callout-band-wagon...