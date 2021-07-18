Gigabyte Repair Service?

Short version of my dilemma, Bought Gigabyte Z390 Aorus PRO WIFI MB for a build for my dad. Fist board was DOA, RMA through Newegg, No Problem. New board comes in, dead as well. RMA through Newegg again, this time I get an email refusing my RMA dues to bent cpu pins (they were not bent when i sent it back) and they calim there was thermal paste on the MB (I don't remember seeing any). So I contact Newegg only to be told that they would not make any exceptions and I would have to see if the manufacturer could help me.

Trying to figure out where to go from here. Is it even worth it to try and have the MB repaired, or am I just out $250?



The issue with both boards was: Everything hooked up, turn power on, RGB lights on MB would flash 2-3 times and that was it, no post or anything. Tried swapping the ram around, tried a different power supply, different hard drive, still had the same outcome.



System Components



Core i7 -9700K

Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black 33.84 CFM CPU Cooler

GB Z390 Aorus Pro Wifi

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive

EVGA SuperNOVA GT 650 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

Antec Dark Phantom DP502 Flux ATX Mid Tower Case

Windows 10 Pro

No GPU, Using Onboard Video



Before you bash on me, his specs not mine. I argued with him for hours over this.



Thanks in Advance for any advice or help.