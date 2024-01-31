Gigabyte PCI-E 5 SSD's nanocarbon coating may cause cancer

Happy Hopping
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-aorus-gen5-12000-ssd-review
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/carbon-nanotube-danger/
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2008/may/20/asbestos.nanotubes
2 different sources, among other links that you can dig on the internet, are saying that if you use nanocarbon, you can get lung cancer. So w/ that giant nanocarbon coated heatsink from gigabyte heats up, I don't know if anyone should sniff the smell
Gigabyte markets the heatsink, also known as the M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme, as having nanocarbon coating for improved performance for the dual-heatpipe,
