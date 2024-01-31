Gigabyte PCI-E 5 SSD's nanocarbon coating may cause cancer

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,776
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gigabyte-aorus-gen5-12000-ssd-review

Gigabyte markets the heatsink, also known as the M.2 Thermal Guard Xtreme, as having nanocarbon coating for improved performance for the dual-heatpipe,
Click to expand...

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/carbon-nanotube-danger/

thin carbon nanotubes look and behave like asbestos fibers, which have been shown to cause mesothelioma , a deadly cancer of the membrane lining the body's internal organs
Click to expand...

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2008/may/20/asbestos.nanotubes

2 different sources, among other links that you can dig on the internet, are saying that if you use nanocarbon, you can get lung cancer. So w/ that giant nanocarbon coated heatsink from gigabyte heats up, I don't know if anyone should sniff the smell
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top