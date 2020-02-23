erek
Major Bust and Raid at Gigabyte's Offices !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is spectacular !!!
"Taiwan generally follows US guidance for export restrictions and embargoes to Iran, although it maintains active diplomatic relations. The Bureau of Foreign Trade has an extensive list of materials that are prohibited to be exported to Iran, although common Taiwanese exports such as motherboards and AIBs are not on that list (although the CPUs and GPUs themselves might be restricted by US officials). In 2017 Taiwan announced a total trade ban with North Korea.
Sources at Gigabyte say that the issue has been overblown by local media in Taiwan, and the problem with the ERP software and customs broker had been identified and solved last year. They expected that the issue would be dismissed without charges or a fine."
Gigabyte Offices Raided by Taiwanese Authorities for Exporting Products to Iran
Sources at Gigabyte say it was merely an administrative error, and the goods were immediatley returned to Taiwan without being sold in Iran.
