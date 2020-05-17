Gigabyte MoBo And AMD FX

Hey there, I recently got a massive donation of used computer parts from a shut down computer shop. 95% of it is Pentium 4, its like 25 different GPUs, 10 Mobos, 500 sticks of ram. Just a mass of stuff that will pick the best of for my collection and send the rest away

Anyway the most modern Mobo I found in the lot is a Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P, and it has an AMD FX with a 2011 stamp on it. The most modern GPU I found is an MSI with 1gig of ram
amd2.jpg
amd.jpg

Msi.jpg


Here is a small spec sheet on the Mobo

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-970A-DS3P-rev-2x#ov


Anyway my wife wants a PC for facebook, watching youtube, and doing taxes on. Even with this stuff being 9 years old would it be a good candidate for windows 10, and HD video streaming? ive tried researching It myself but I cant get the real life information I need.

Thank you very much !
 
Iam not familiar with modern PCs, and I have Zero experience with AMD
 
Yes this is to totally capable. I have one in my kitchen streaming YouTube and yahoo finance when I cook and it has no issues doing those tasks. The fx6300 is a low budget, 6-core (sort of) cpu so if that will work fine, but the board only takes gpu with pci express connection, so make sure you do that.
 
sweet! i ordered 1 stick of 4gb ddr3 for testing, if it works ill order 3 more ddr3 4gb. 16gb should be plenty?

it only uses pci express for GPUs, wow i hope i have one!
 
if i start up the mobo without any ram will it display anything or start posting whatso ever?
 
