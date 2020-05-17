Gigabyte MoBo And AMD FX

Hey there, I recently got a massive donation of used computer parts from a shut down computer shop. 95% of it is Pentium 4, its like 25 different GPUs, 10 Mobos, 500 sticks of ram. Just a mass of stuff that will pick the best of for my collection and send the rest awayAnyway the most modern Mobo I found in the lot is a Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P, and it has an AMD FX with a 2011 stamp on it. The most modern GPU I found is an MSI with 1gig of ramHere is a small spec sheet on the MoboAnyway my wife wants a PC for facebook, watching youtube, and doing taxes on. Even with this stuff being 9 years old would it be a good candidate for windows 10, and HD video streaming? ive tried researching It myself but I cant get the real life information I need.Thank you very much !