Gigabyte Designare TRX40 blue screens with any of the gigabyte software.

Kirika said: If I install the gigabyte software and try using it I get a blue screen crash. Rest of specs in sig. Is there a way to fix this or is there no point to using it for tweaks or monitoring? I uninstalled it and system is stable. Click to expand...

Which gigafail apps? Technically you don't need any of their apps nor do you actually want to with the exception of the craptastic rgbfusion. Thankfully they finally fixed the latest version of rgbfusion so that at least works. Monitoring wise you should use hwi in combo with afterburner and rtss.