Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 AIC adaptor - anyone got it working on X570 board?

Hi Guys & Gals,

Bought one of these thinking I could expand my storage with M.2 drives but I am having trouble getting it to run @ x16

it apparently can't see all drives if it is only running at PCIe x8 which is a little frustrating on an X570 board

CPU 3900x
Mobo: MSI MEG X570 ACE and also tried it with Prestige X570 Creation

I only have a GPU card as well as the storage controller

would really appreciate if anyone can help me out here - other then sell and get a Threadripper (which I would love, but....<$$$)

thanks

Henrik

NB: anyone know if this will only work on Gigabyte boards and TRX40 chipset?
 
