Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 AIC adaptor - anyone got it working on X570 board?

Hi Guys & Gals,



Bought one of these thinking I could expand my storage with M.2 drives but I am having trouble getting it to run @ x16



it apparently can't see all drives if it is only running at PCIe x8 which is a little frustrating on an X570 board



CPU 3900x

Mobo: MSI MEG X570 ACE and also tried it with Prestige X570 Creation



I only have a GPU card as well as the storage controller



would really appreciate if anyone can help me out here - other then sell and get a Threadripper (which I would love, but....<$$$)



thanks



Henrik



NB: anyone know if this will only work on Gigabyte boards and TRX40 chipset?