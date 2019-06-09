GhostWire: Tokyo

Shinji Mikami is back with his first game since 2014's The Evil Within...Mikami took the stage at Bethesda's conference today to announce Ghostwire Tokyo, an "action-adventure game in which you'll fight enemies in a city of supernatural evil."...

 
When I see games from Japan, it always makes me wonder what is going on in the Japanese brain - considering how absolutely bonkers and weird all their games are.
 
I like the soup part
I like the soup part.
 
Indeed, best trailer/teaser for a game I have seen in a long time. Looked a bit resident evil at one point but very well done CGI for a game.. lot of effort went into it.
Keen to see actual gameplay if that's the standard they are setting.
 
I think it's not only that Japanese developers are more creative, it's that they are given the freedom to make the kind of game they want to make without any publisher interference...there's no mandate to make it more accessible to a wider audience...Nier: Automata, From Software games, Nioh etc all are great examples
 
