Getting rid of my Corsair 800D

P

philb2

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
719
I got this 800D case back around 2013, but my needs have changed. It's still a great case, and I have two extra hot-swap drive holders, in their original cases, for a total of six hot-swap drive holders. I also still have all the black screws and cable ties that Corsair supplied with the case. I think I still have all the original adapter slot covers.

There are some minor cosmetic issues. The case is like new otherwise, except for:

  • Power on LED doesn't work (at least for me)
  • Power button "inside flap" broke, so I added a spring from the local hardware store. Works fine.
  • Hot swap door cover doesn't snap shut any longer. Not an issue in practice.

So what do you guys suggest?
 
P

philb2

Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
719
I forgot to say that I want to get rid of this case, but it would be sad if I have to junk (recycle) it. That's why I'm asking for suggestions for ways to get this case to someone who needs it.
 
D

duronboy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
287
Could be a home for a great NAS

If you know any friend's or friend's kids who are just getting started it would be more amazing than anything they would likely get, otherwise. I don't know if they still make cases with internal construction that would give Victorinox a run for their money, but my first 4 or 5 cases I bought sure did. Would've been nice to skip all that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top