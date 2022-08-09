Getting rid of my Corsair 800D

Power on LED doesn't work (at least for me)

Power button "inside flap" broke, so I added a spring from the local hardware store. Works fine.

Hot swap door cover doesn't snap shut any longer. Not an issue in practice.

I got this 800D case back around 2013, but my needs have changed. It's still a great case, and I have two extra hot-swap drive holders, in their original cases, for a total of six hot-swap drive holders. I also still have all the black screws and cable ties that Corsair supplied with the case. I think I still have all the original adapter slot covers.There are some minor cosmetic issues. The case is like new otherwise, except for:So what do you guys suggest?