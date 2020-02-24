Getting an ATX power supply (24 pin) to run an old MB

S

ScubaBart

n00b
Joined
Jan 18, 2020
Messages
3
I have an old Abit VH6T motherboard I am trying to bench test but a known working power supply will not turn on when connected to the MB. The power supply works in the system I am borrowing it from so I know it functions properly. I have memory, a boot drive and a video card/monitor connected to the motherboard along with the PSU but when I short the two power pins on the MB, nothing happens.

In troubleshooting, I did a quick test on the PSU by shorting pins 15/16 (as found on multiple sites and here) but the PSU does not respond using that method. This PSU has a 24 pin connector and also a 6 pin auxiliary output connector (3.3v x 3 and com x 3 I think) but there is no header for that type of connection on this MB. Is there some other connection required to operate the PSU that has that auxiliary connector?

I'm under the impression that the header pins on the MB identified as the power switch connections should connect to pin 15 (or some other ground) and pin 16 on the PSU but since shorting those pins directly on the PSU does nothing, doing it through the MB is doing nothing as well.

I would expect that even if the MB had issues, that it should function enough to operate the PSU but is seems there is a disconnect in what the MB does and what the PSU expects.

Any thoughts on why this is? Or any other troubleshooting I can perform?

Thanks for any assistance..... Doug
 
OliverQueen

OliverQueen

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 17, 2019
Messages
161
Never had a problem with backwards compatibility back in the day when the 24+4 ATX board connector was launched using it without the additional 4 pin plug connected. I wouldn't have thought it would stop it from firing up with shorting the pins out as you say as done that literally 1000's of times testing PSU's & ejecting optical media from slot drives without having to connect up to a complete system. I just Google'd the board to make sure that there is not additional CPU connector which some boards of the age had on them (I remember a Duron system which had a board in it that had an additional 4 pin CPU connector back when most boards never needed more than the basic ATX connection).

Not powering on when shorting the pins out raises my suspicions more than anything TBH as it should still spin up when the pins are shorted out which a paperclip or needle nose pliers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top