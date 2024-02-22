Get Ready for "Gamerlicious" Nvidia Control Panel

Zarathustra[H]
Apparently Nvidia has decided to eschew the excellent tried and true Nvidia Control Panel and integrate it with bloatware and give it a "gaming" make-over.
View: https://youtu.be/aiwuYbURWVI
To say I am not a fan would be the understatement of the year.
Gaming amounts to what? 0.5% of all PC use?
Why have the powers that be decided that absolutely everything needs this childish aesthetic instead of classic conservative functional UI's? And why the incessant addition of bloatware to everything? I still hate that the Xbox overlay installs with every copy of Windows and can't be removed.
As it is I never install the GeForce Experience, and I don't want that experience in any way shape or form.
Good software does one thing and one thing only. If you want to do another thing get different software. Stop bundling all the junk together into a bloated mess!
Quite frankly it is embarrassing.
The "Gamer" kiddies seem to like it though.
I'm seriously hoping there will be a way to opt out, and just have a classic, clean settings window instead.
