Get Ready for "Gamerlicious" Nvidia Control Panel

That's a little bit of a straw man there.



Things that are directly related to the same task are obviously not a problem. It should just never be completely different things.



Yeah, I WOULD prefer a Steam with no social component. If I want to be social I can install Ventrilo, Teamspeak or use that cloud nonsense I'm forgetting the name of right now.... Uh. Right. Discord. (I don't now, nor will I ever have a discord account). But you know what? I quit playing multiplayer games almost a decade ago at this point, so why would I need or want that crap?



Obviously related tasks such as purchasing a game, downloading that game, managing a game library, seeking customer support, reviewing purchases, etc. are all reasonably related though, and I have no problem with them being bundled. Social would have been best left out. That's bloat for those of us who don't want it.



And yeah,I have been playing games on the PC for over 30 years. I play less now than I used to, but still usually weekly. Never even once have I had the desire to stream or otherwise record my screen. I have never once streamed, I never will stream, heck I have never even watched a stream, and I probably never will. I should not be forced to have streaming software on my machine against my will!



This is something that is completely separate from owning a video card or buying a game, and should quite frankly never be combined.



No one is going to complain about the ability to optionally turn on something trivial and small like a framerate counter, but having an entire streaming subsystem forced on you against your will is just a massive amount of unwanted bloat, and quite frankly unacceptable.



The question that should be asked it, could a reasonable person want one, but not the other. And if the answer is yes, then they shouldn't be bundled.