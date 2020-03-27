GeForce Hotfix Driver version 445.78

"GeForce Hotfix display driver version 445.78 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 445.75.

This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
  • Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel

Click on the URL below to download the appropriate driver:

Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver - Click Here
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here

For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ"

https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5009
 
Grrrr. I just installed the 445.75 yesterday. I don't understand why they cant just put the fixed part in an .exe instead of redownloading and installing the whole thing.

Thanks for the heads up though. I haven't had this issue and since 'some games' is so descriptive and precise I will just wait til the next major driver release.
 
