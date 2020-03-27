GeForce Hotfix Driver version 445.78

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Hmm
"GeForce Hotfix display driver version 445.78 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 445.75.
This Hotfix driver addresses the following:
Click on the URL below to download the appropriate driver:
Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver - Click Here
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here
For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ"
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5009
