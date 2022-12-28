Geforce 6200 PCI - Trying To Repair

Paging Dr. RazorWind
Got a Geforce 6200 PCI that I bought with a lot of other cards from another member here, and it does this:
It had a 10 nF ceramic capacitor next to a memory module broken off, or I assume because the same row of caps is mirrored on another memory chip and the one in that position is 10 nF. So I replaced that, and replaced all of the electrolytics because they were bad. "Sam Young" and "OST" garbage.
As of now, it does the above. The vertical blue "jail bars" are static, but the horizontal white noise moves around like old analog TV static.
I wouldn't think the GPU ASIC would be bad, the Geforce 6200 was pretty reliable. Possibly a failed BGA joint or bad memory chip? Wanted to see what you think. I was leaning towards a bad memory chip because of the static jail bars, but I don't do video card repair often, so not sure.
