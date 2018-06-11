Gears of War 5

Blade-Runner
The Coalition have been doing a good job with the series, in stark contrast to the way 343 Industries has been handling Halo.I really like the gears game. Day one for me on PC.
Windows Store, obviously, since it's a Microsoft game.I think there should be a distinction. Is it coming to PC, or to the Windows store?
It will be 2.5 years since Gears 4 when 5 comes out. How long should we wait? It's not like Call of Duty where we're getting one every 10-14 months.I liked 4, but I'm not sure we need another one quite so soon. 4 barely brought anything new to the table. In fact, other than graphics I don't think it added anything.
I'm guessing it sold well enough to justify another, but if you crank out too many games in too short of a timeframe you can bury a franchise.
I know, that's why I'm mentioning it. A game shouldn't be called a PC game if it's store only. That's a closed ecosystem, the pc never was and never will be. Only over my long dead rotting body.Windows Store, obviously, since it's a Microsoft game.
A lot of games are only ever released on Steam. Does that make those games "Steam games" instead of "PC games?" What about games made by Blizzard? Are those "Battle.net games?"I know, that's why I'm mentioning it. A game shouldn't be called a PC game if it's store only. That's a closed ecosystem, the pc never was and never will be. Only over my long dead rotting body.
Steam is just t a DRM, and a download client. You're still free to tinker and mod the games you have on steam.A lot of games are only ever released on Steam. Does that make those games "Steam games" instead of "PC games?" What about games made by Blizzard? Are those "Battle.net games?"
To be fair, I have recently been trying to say "PC Windows" if there is not a Linux version available. I'd include Apple in that, too, if Apple had not had that stupid "Mac vs. PC" advertising campaign back in the day.
Not surprising since they're releasing Halo on Steam. I just hope that people on both stores will be able to play with each other. Remember the cluster that the PC release of COD Infinite Warfare was.https://www.dsogaming.com/news/gear...am-microsoft-announces-xbox-game-pass-for-pc/
Burn in hell Windows Store!
Good point. Trying to download stuff from the Microsoft Store is a real PITA. Downloading on Steam is really snappy; always completely saturates my bandwidth.I think I downloaded GOW 4-5 times after the recent reformat I gave up on downloading it again Steam will be welcome addition I know they put Recore on Steam. Current file size for Gow 4 is 130 gigs.
I have a 200 Mbps cable connection. The Microsoft Store will go at about 25 MB/s for me for about an hour and then it will slow down to around 20 KB/s. Nothing will get it going fast again unless I initialize the download again from the start. Sometimes I'll get lucky and have one of those restarts maintain full speed and I'll actually be able to download a game in a reasonable amount of time. Steam will go at 25 MB/s the entire download.Really? I've maxed my gigabit connection from the Microsoft Store. On Steam I'm lucky if it uses 15% of my download speed.
Is this still coming out on 9/10? The Steam version just says "coming soon." I'm not opposed to getting this via the Windows store. It grants access on both the Xbox + PC and I've had no issues with anything. I guess there's a little concern that MS might pull the plug on their store at some point, but I can't see that happening as long as it's tied to the Xbox store.
Good luck trying to download the original release of Gears of War on PC.
I'm playing through GoW 4 at the moment, I can't say the MP is particularly enthralling but having more included maps and a larger player base on steam might make it more attractive.
Do you mean the one released in 2006 or the "Ultimate Edition" ? I own the Ultimate Edition and had no issues downloading it 7-8 months ago when I last played it. Has something changed or did they pull it?
2006. I technically own both. Only have access to one. Kinda bummed. Especially since at the time UE ran like dog poop. It's come a long way since...but still, I would like to have access to something I paid for. It's just because it had GFWL, they pulled it. Instead of just removing that requirement.
There is a way to disable it in Gears of War, but you are unable to save your game or game settings when doing so.Ah, gotcha. It might be worth hunting around for a community "fix." One of my favorite games, Street Fighter X Tekken, never was patched to remove GFWL. The Steam version of the game straight up doesn't work anymore. Some community hardcores hand-patched the game to remove GFWL and to even support online play via Steamworks. One guy even took the exclusive PS4 assets and patched them into the PC version of the game.
Ah, gotcha. It might be worth hunting around for a community "fix." One of my favorite games, Street Fighter X Tekken, never was patched to remove GFWL. The Steam version of the game straight up doesn't work anymore. Some community hardcores hand-patched the game to remove GFWL and to even support online play via Steamworks. One guy even took the exclusive PS4 assets and patched them into the PC version of the game.
https://www.amazon.com/Gears-War-PC/dp/B000VBFW7E?th=1I can't even download it anymore. It's gone.
I'd have to get a download from somewhere else, or track down a physical release.