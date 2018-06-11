Gears of War 5

Armenius said: A lot of games are only ever released on Steam. Does that make those games "Steam games" instead of "PC games?" What about games made by Blizzard? Are those "Battle.net games?"



To be fair, I have recently been trying to say "PC Windows" if there is not a Linux version available. I'd include Apple in that, too, if Apple had not had that stupid "Mac vs. PC" advertising campaign back in the day. Click to expand...

Steam is just t a DRM, and a download client. You're still free to tinker and mod the games you have on steam.But the MS store is trying to wrestle all control from the end user. I mean it installs apps into a hidden directory somewhere, beyond reach of any regular user, and runs them in a sandbox. It's almost like the game is not even yours, but just streamed to you from a hidden compartment trough a pinhole, and you can't touch it can't access it, you're kept at arms length all the time.Which is basically what MS is trying to achieve with your entire PC. Keeping the user at arm's length.Blizzard what is that? I haven't played a blizzard game since like Warcraft 2. I know nothing about battle.net, but if it's anything like I described the store, then damn them to hell as well