Gears of War 5

Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,090
I liked 4, but I'm not sure we need another one quite so soon. 4 barely brought anything new to the table. In fact, other than graphics I don't think it added anything.
I'm guessing it sold well enough to justify another, but if you crank out too many games in too short of a timeframe you can bury a franchise.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,162
M76 said:
I think there should be a distinction. Is it coming to PC, or to the Windows store?
Click to expand...
Windows Store, obviously, since it's a Microsoft game.
Domingo said:
I liked 4, but I'm not sure we need another one quite so soon. 4 barely brought anything new to the table. In fact, other than graphics I don't think it added anything.
I'm guessing it sold well enough to justify another, but if you crank out too many games in too short of a timeframe you can bury a franchise.
Click to expand...
It will be 2.5 years since Gears 4 when 5 comes out. How long should we wait? It's not like Call of Duty where we're getting one every 10-14 months.

4 was the most polished of the series even though I felt the story fell a little flat. I don't think they need to change anything with the formula. It's fun and it works. Besides, there are spinoffs coming, including a tactical RPG in the XCOM style, if people want to play something different in the Gears universe.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
11,881
Armenius said:
Windows Store, obviously, since it's a Microsoft game.
Click to expand...
I know, that's why I'm mentioning it. A game shouldn't be called a PC game if it's store only. That's a closed ecosystem, the pc never was and never will be. Only over my long dead rotting body.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,162
M76 said:
I know, that's why I'm mentioning it. A game shouldn't be called a PC game if it's store only. That's a closed ecosystem, the pc never was and never will be. Only over my long dead rotting body.
Click to expand...
A lot of games are only ever released on Steam. Does that make those games "Steam games" instead of "PC games?" What about games made by Blizzard? Are those "Battle.net games?"

To be fair, I have recently been trying to say "PC Windows" if there is not a Linux version available. I'd include Apple in that, too, if Apple had not had that stupid "Mac vs. PC" advertising campaign back in the day.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
11,881
Armenius said:
A lot of games are only ever released on Steam. Does that make those games "Steam games" instead of "PC games?" What about games made by Blizzard? Are those "Battle.net games?"

To be fair, I have recently been trying to say "PC Windows" if there is not a Linux version available. I'd include Apple in that, too, if Apple had not had that stupid "Mac vs. PC" advertising campaign back in the day.
Click to expand...
Steam is just t a DRM, and a download client. You're still free to tinker and mod the games you have on steam.

But the MS store is trying to wrestle all control from the end user. I mean it installs apps into a hidden directory somewhere, beyond reach of any regular user, and runs them in a sandbox. It's almost like the game is not even yours, but just streamed to you from a hidden compartment trough a pinhole, and you can't touch it can't access it, you're kept at arms length all the time.
Which is basically what MS is trying to achieve with your entire PC. Keeping the user at arm's length.


Blizzard what is that? I haven't played a blizzard game since like Warcraft 2. I know nothing about battle.net, but if it's anything like I described the store, then damn them to hell as well :p
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,427
Yeah I hate all the clients for games today it's getting silly you just know Valve wants to change the Steam Client but they are afraid people would leave in droves. I mean if you woke up someday and the Steam client started to look like Origin people would swarm to GOG or whatever.

a. Bethsada client

b. U-PLAY

c. ORIGIN

c. Microsoft Store X-box client

d. Steam

e. Battle.net

f. NC Soft
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,090
On my machine I have Steam, Uplay, Origin, Blizzard, and GOG installed. The Windows Store is there by default, but I've only used it for cross-play Xbox titles (and the free Win10 apps) so far.
I just keep them all installed in my "Games" folder and use Steam as a front-end for everything. It'll typically just launch the various other store/DRM programs whenever you start the game. The Windows Store ones seem to just use the OS account as DRM, so they launch instantly from Steam.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
19,559
Armenius said:
Not surprising since they're releasing Halo on Steam. I just hope that people on both stores will be able to play with each other. Remember the cluster that the PC release of COD Infinite Warfare was.
Click to expand...

Multiplayer stuff will probably run through XBL. That's what they're doing for MCC and it would make sense to keep going that route.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,427
I think I downloaded GOW 4-5 times after the recent reformat I gave up on downloading it again Steam will be welcome addition I know they put Recore on Steam. Current file size for Gow 4 is 130 gigs.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,162
Comixbooks said:
I think I downloaded GOW 4-5 times after the recent reformat I gave up on downloading it again Steam will be welcome addition I know they put Recore on Steam. Current file size for Gow 4 is 130 gigs.
Click to expand...
Good point. Trying to download stuff from the Microsoft Store is a real PITA. Downloading on Steam is really snappy; always completely saturates my bandwidth.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,540
Comixbooks said:
I think I downloaded GOW 4-5 times after the recent reformat I gave up on downloading it again Steam will be welcome addition I know they put Recore on Steam. Current file size for Gow 4 is 130 gigs.
Click to expand...

I only downloaded it after getting an unlimited 100m/bit internet plan for that very reason.
 
sharknice

sharknice

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
2,342
Armenius said:
Good point. Trying to download stuff from the Microsoft Store is a real PITA. Downloading on Steam is really snappy; always completely saturates my bandwidth.
Click to expand...

Really? I've maxed my gigabit connection from the Microsoft Store. On Steam I'm lucky if it uses 15% of my download speed.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,162
sharknice said:
Really? I've maxed my gigabit connection from the Microsoft Store. On Steam I'm lucky if it uses 15% of my download speed.
Click to expand...
I have a 200 Mbps cable connection. The Microsoft Store will go at about 25 MB/s for me for about an hour and then it will slow down to around 20 KB/s. Nothing will get it going fast again unless I initialize the download again from the start. Sometimes I'll get lucky and have one of those restarts maintain full speed and I'll actually be able to download a game in a reasonable amount of time. Steam will go at 25 MB/s the entire download.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,090
Is this still coming out on 9/10? The Steam version just says "coming soon." I'm not opposed to getting this via the Windows store. It grants access on both the Xbox + PC and I've had no issues with anything. I guess there's a little concern that MS might pull the plug on their store at some point, but I can't see that happening as long as it's tied to the Xbox store.
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,230
whether you get it on steam or windows store won't matter, it'll all connect to the same server, just having on steam allows them to tap into a larger potential audience.

Armenius said:
I have a 200 Mbps cable connection. The Microsoft Store will go at about 25 MB/s for me for about an hour and then it will slow down to around 20 KB/s. Nothing will get it going fast again unless I initialize the download again from the start. Sometimes I'll get lucky and have one of those restarts maintain full speed and I'll actually be able to download a game in a reasonable amount of time. Steam will go at 25 MB/s the entire download.
Click to expand...


same problem i have.. 185mbit but windows store bounces between 110-120mbit and just slows down over time.. think it took me about 5 hours to download gears of war 4 and still haven't gotten around to actually playing it after that, lol. either way it feels like it's tied into the bandwidth priority system used for windows update, so if you minimize the window or put it behind something then it goes to lowest priority or some shit. but for the most part both work fine with most game downloads, the 100+ gigs for GoW4 just made a minor problem look way worse.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,593
Domingo said:
Is this still coming out on 9/10? The Steam version just says "coming soon." I'm not opposed to getting this via the Windows store. It grants access on both the Xbox + PC and I've had no issues with anything. I guess there's a little concern that MS might pull the plug on their store at some point, but I can't see that happening as long as it's tied to the Xbox store.
Click to expand...

Good luck trying to download the original release of Gears of War on PC. :(
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,090
twonunpackmule said:
Good luck trying to download the original release of Gears of War on PC. :(
Click to expand...

Do you mean the one released in 2006 or the "Ultimate Edition" ? I own the Ultimate Edition and had no issues downloading it 7-8 months ago when I last played it. Has something changed or did they pull it?
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
7,866
Blade-Runner said:
I'm playing through GoW 4 at the moment, I can't say the MP is particularly enthralling but having more included maps and a larger player base on steam might make it more attractive.
Click to expand...

Same.

Co-op is basically a nostalgia trip through Gears 2 over Xbox....

I'm enjoying it but man, is this formula stale and out-dated.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,593
Domingo said:
Do you mean the one released in 2006 or the "Ultimate Edition" ? I own the Ultimate Edition and had no issues downloading it 7-8 months ago when I last played it. Has something changed or did they pull it?
Click to expand...

2006. I technically own both. Only have access to one. Kinda bummed. Especially since at the time UE ran like dog poop. It's come a long way since...but still, I would like to have access to something I paid for. It's just because it had GFWL, they pulled it. Instead of just removing that requirement.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,090
twonunpackmule said:
2006. I technically own both. Only have access to one. Kinda bummed. Especially since at the time UE ran like dog poop. It's come a long way since...but still, I would like to have access to something I paid for. It's just because it had GFWL, they pulled it. Instead of just removing that requirement.
Click to expand...

Ah, gotcha. It might be worth hunting around for a community "fix." One of my favorite games, Street Fighter X Tekken, never was patched to remove GFWL. The Steam version of the game straight up doesn't work anymore. Some community hardcores hand-patched the game to remove GFWL and to even support online play via Steamworks. One guy even took the exclusive PS4 assets and patched them into the PC version of the game.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,162
Domingo said:
Ah, gotcha. It might be worth hunting around for a community "fix." One of my favorite games, Street Fighter X Tekken, never was patched to remove GFWL. The Steam version of the game straight up doesn't work anymore. Some community hardcores hand-patched the game to remove GFWL and to even support online play via Steamworks. One guy even took the exclusive PS4 assets and patched them into the PC version of the game.
Click to expand...
There is a way to disable it in Gears of War, but you are unable to save your game or game settings when doing so.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,593
Domingo said:
Ah, gotcha. It might be worth hunting around for a community "fix." One of my favorite games, Street Fighter X Tekken, never was patched to remove GFWL. The Steam version of the game straight up doesn't work anymore. Some community hardcores hand-patched the game to remove GFWL and to even support online play via Steamworks. One guy even took the exclusive PS4 assets and patched them into the PC version of the game.
Click to expand...

I can't even download it anymore. It's gone.

I'd have to get a download from somewhere else, or track down a physical release.
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,741
my favorite part of the trailer:

3a094512c3868949d82fabc93-why-final-fantasy-the-spirits-within-is-the-boring-est-videogame-movie.jpg
 
