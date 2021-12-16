Gaming rig upgrade under a budget.

Zenprophet
Hello,
I have a pc that I use for VR with my rift S and I game on it/use it to watch tv/surf/edit audio ect. My current pc is using an AMD r9 FURY. 16 GB Ram, Processor is Intel I5-6600k 3.5ghz. Windows 10 OS. My system shuts down randomly, well randomly at first but now seems to shut down and completely power off when I play Last epoch, which it should be able to handle. If I'm right it's my R9 Fury that's failing me and I want to upgrade it. But, scalper prices are nearly $1k for a GPU that would be a decent upgrade. Sorry to bother you all with this, but are there any systems out there that would be a quality upgrade for as close to 1k or under if possible?
My top dollar is 1,199.99 and I'm looking at this pc ABS Master Gaming PC - Windows 10 Home - Intel i7 10700F - GeForce RTX 2060 - 16GB DDR4 3000MHz - 512GB Intel M.2 NVMe SSD - Newegg.com which is a i7 1-700f, ge force TRX 2060 with 16 gb ddr4 ram and 512 m.2 drive. Is that pc worth the purchase as an upgrade from mine? Or can you point me at something better? Thanks for any help/advice you can give.
Last edited: