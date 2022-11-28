Gaming glasses

I don't believe in that Gunner stuff or Dr. Disrespect Aviators I have a appointment going to get 2-3 pairs of glasses first time in 10 years.

From what I know I'm getting some really wide lenses I have some frame Narrow glasses now but I think the wider lenses will help leaving the frame of the glasses out of view when focusing on stuff on the monitor. I don't want to go too wide like Coke Bottle glasses or plastic reading glasses. and look like a guy from the 60s Buddy Holly. I do have a wide pair or Perry Ellis from the late 90s but I really like the wide lenses. Not going plastic frame because they break and I want something wide to so the frame of the glasses is not an issue. I know blue light reduction is a joke so going to skip that too just get scratch resistant.