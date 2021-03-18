Games always updated wasting bandwidth data cap

Comixbooks
Ok I decided to Install a bunch of games I never have time to play in the first place.
Like Black Desert Online....
Which decides to update every time I start Steam because you know these game changes are for the good of the game.
So I uninstalled it because it's a game I want to play but the Auto Updating or patching is driving me nuts.
So I opened up Uplay Connect and low and behold Rainbow Six Seige has like a 54 gig patch which takes me a whole day.
I'm fine I like the game I'll update it. Then I see Watchdogs Legion has a patch right behind it. 14 GB
Developers need to know not everyone has unlimited bandwith 1TB a month and time to download path after patch I know it's a job as a service they bring to the table. I'm thinking they thing their game resides on an Altar of Grand scale but really it's just mind numbing if you have 6 games on Steam that need to be updated then maybe 2-3 games on other launchers.
The worst offender is Call of Duty AW last year holy hell did that game have updates.
