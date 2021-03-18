Games always updated wasting bandwidth data cap

Ok I decided to Install a bunch of games I never have time to play in the first place.
Like Black Desert Online....

Which decides to update every time I start Steam because you know these game changes are for the good of the game.
So I uninstalled it because it's a game I want to play but the Auto Updating or patching is driving me nuts.

So I opened up Uplay Connect and low and behold Rainbow Six Seige has like a 54 gig patch which takes me a whole day.
I'm fine I like the game I'll update it. Then I see Watchdogs Legion has a patch right behind it. 14 GB

Developers need to know not everyone has unlimited bandwith 1TB a month and time to download path after patch I know it's a job as a service they bring to the table. I'm thinking they thing their game resides on an Altar of Grand scale but really it's just mind numbing if you have 6 games on Steam that need to be updated then maybe 2-3 games on other launchers.

The worst offender is Call of Duty AW last year holy hell did that game have updates.
 
You know what game I really admire for file size Valheim even though I don't own it currently.
 
Either delete those games, or turn off the option to "Always keep this game up to date" in the game's properties within Steam (Ubisoft Connect and others have similar options). With the latter option disabled Steam will only update the game the next time you go to start it. So when you actually want to play the game it will get updated at that time.

Other than that, there are programs you can download to limit how much bandwidth applications are allowed to use. You can also set a universal cap in either your router or Windows itself.
 
