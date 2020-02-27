Game recording on old CPU, which SW with lightweight video format/codec?

Hello,
if i want to share video from my Windows 10 PC game, which software should i use so it does not do any resource hungry encoding?
My CPU is old Xeon which does NOT support VP8, VP9, HEVC (x265) and such video codecs. Maybe it should be some RAW format or the format.
What SW do you suggest to have lowest possible performance impact during gaming?
Note that i am using dedicated GPU for the gaming which i think has quiote abundance of computing power for that game.
