G34 4P Supermicro Pics

ChelseaOilman said:

if you ran the rear fans at full speed you would be right (see photo below... they run around 2050-2100 rpms). Case temps usually run around 82F. 91F at the hottest... but this thing doesn't run at full bore or even close to it.i use a fan controller and run those rear fans more slowly... there is an "elbow" point in the rpm speed after which they become loud... i run them just below this elbow point. i also added an additional SuperMicro fan kit normally used for the GPU units so i had 4 fans instead of the original 3... this also lets me run them all slower for the same airflow.i also upgraded the dual 1000w removeable PSU to more efficient 1400w ones... with the variable duty cycle 25mm fans... so they are barely making any noise either. To help them out i also installed additional Noctua 92mm fan right where they exhaust to pull hot air into the main motherboard area (unfortunately the above photos taken before i did this).EDIT: i forgot to add that i also removed the backplane on the unused SCSI drive as well as the drive holders... this gives a straight shot through improving airflow through the case and was good for about 5C or so in case temps.its perfectly fine for home desktop use now and it sits right behind my monitor