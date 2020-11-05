FTW3 Ultra 3090 constant crashing!

Just recieved this card yesterday and am very upset already because games are constantly crashing to desktop with atleast one BSOD aswell so far. My temps seem to be fine @ 75°C max under load and clock speeds are out of the box around 1800-1900 MHz tops.



I have the latest 457.09 drivers and I thought the crashing shenanigans have been addressed weeks ago with driver updates.



But my card is crashing like no tommorow in PUBG and Remenant from The ashes game, where as the MSI 2080 Ti I had just prior to installing the 3090 was running crash-free for almost 2 yrs.



So is anyone else experiencing tons of crashing like this still?



Or do I have a dud card and need to RMA?

Is it possible I did not sit the card fully into the PCIe slot because when I was installing this card into the PCIe slot, it felt like the left side of the GPU PCIe connection pins did not fully seat down into the slot. I applied a fair amount of pressure to make sure it would go all the way in.



What do you guys rekon?