FTW3 Ultra 3090 constant crashing!

Just recieved this card yesterday and am very upset already because games are constantly crashing to desktop with atleast one BSOD aswell so far. My temps seem to be fine @ 75°C max under load and clock speeds are out of the box around 1800-1900 MHz tops.

I have the latest 457.09 drivers and I thought the crashing shenanigans have been addressed weeks ago with driver updates.

But my card is crashing like no tommorow in PUBG and Remenant from The ashes game, where as the MSI 2080 Ti I had just prior to installing the 3090 was running crash-free for almost 2 yrs.

So is anyone else experiencing tons of crashing like this still?

Or do I have a dud card and need to RMA?
Is it possible I did not sit the card fully into the PCIe slot because when I was installing this card into the PCIe slot, it felt like the left side of the GPU PCIe connection pins did not fully seat down into the slot. I applied a fair amount of pressure to make sure it would go all the way in.

What do you guys rekon?
 
What kind of PSU do you have? If it does it during when ever you put a load on it makes the PSU suspect.
 
Power supply is a big thing. In my testing you will need to ensure the 3 pcie power ports are tied to at least 40a per plug.

Pcie1 pulls 120 to 135w, pcie2 pulls 120 to 135w, pcie3 pulls as much as 160w.

A friend with a 1kw psu noted of 4 pcie plugs he had only 2 were 40a and 2 were 32a. Refer to your psu manufacturer for how many amps you have available per port.

It also looked liked my ftw3 came with xoc bios out of the box because in my initial superposition runs I pulled 475w peak. I later pulled 481w playing ultra mode watch dogs legion during normal gameplay.

To add insult to this, there is barely a 400pt score difference in superposition between a ftw3 and xc3 ultra at stock speeds. The xc3 will run 360w all day at 79c and give 99% of the perf of the ftw3 when gaming.
20201103_125355.jpg20201031_005203.jpg
 
